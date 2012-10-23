NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Tuesday as stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on worries slow global growth will undermine corporate revenues, which bolstered safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-3/32 higher in price to yield 2.92 percent, down from 2.97 percent late Monday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.77 percent from 1.82 percent late Monday.