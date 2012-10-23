Solar energy boom turns to bust for Indian manufacturers
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Tuesday as stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on worries slow global growth will undermine corporate revenues, which bolstered safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-3/32 higher in price to yield 2.92 percent, down from 2.97 percent late Monday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.77 percent from 1.82 percent late Monday.
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai's stock index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.