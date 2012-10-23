* 30-year Treasury bonds gain over a point in price * Moody's downgrades Spanish regions including Catalonia * U.S. stock futures point to weakness on Wall Street By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday, with 30-year bonds trading over a point higher in price as stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on worries that slow global growth was undermining corporate revenues. The safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt was also supported by a cut in credit ratings for five of Spain's indebted regions, which added to worries over the euro zone member's finances and concerns over global economic growth. "Risk is sharply lower this morning," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.82 percent late Monday and about four basis points below the 200-day moving average. Treasury prices rebounded, along with German Bunds, after Moody's downgraded Spanish regions including economically important Catalonia. European stocks fell almost one percent in morning trade, weighed down by a batch of bearish corporate outlooks. U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a lower open. The Treasury Department sells 2-year notes later in the session, kicking off $99 billion worth of supply this week which also includes five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year paper on Thursday. Aside from auctions of Treasuries this week, investors were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many expect the central bank to hold off on fresh steps for now. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-7/32 higher in price to yield 2.91 percent, down from 2.97 percent late Monday.