NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries briefly pared early price gains on Friday in the wake of the government's advance estimate of third quarter U.S. gross domestic product.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.78 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Thursday. The yield briefly traded at 1.79 percent immediately following the release of the GDP data.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.94 percent from 2.96 percent late Thursday.