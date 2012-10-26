* Apple, Amazon results disappoint * U.S. estimates Q3 GDP growth at 2 percent * Fed buying Treasuries as part of "Operation Twist" By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Friday with safe-haven bidding spurred by lackluster corporate earnings and expectations the pace of third-quarter U.S. growth cannot be carried over into next year. The government's advance estimate of third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth came in slightly above expectations at 2 percent, compared with annualized 1.3 percent growth in the second quarter. However, a sizeable portion of the third-quarter expansion came from government spending, which was seen as unsustainable. "In spite of the pleasant surprise on the top-line GDP number, the general tone of this report was not particularly encouraging as the unsustainable bounce in government spending in Q3 will leave a big hole that is unlikely to be filled in Q4," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD Securities in New York. Uncertainty over the impact of the so-called "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at the beginning of next year also underpinned Treasuries purchases. "With this uncertainty continuing to impair investment, consumption and hiring decisions, U.S. economic performance is likely to remain very weak over the near term," Mulraine said. Treasuries gained in price overnight after results from Apple and Amazon undershot expectations while in Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday were trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Thursday and just below the 200-day moving average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 19/32 higher in price to yield 2.93 percent from 2.96 percent late Thursday. One significant purchaser of Treasuries on Friday was the Federal Reserve, which was buying $1.5 billion to $2 billion of notes maturing November 2022 through February 2031 as part of its "Operation Twist" economic stimulus program.