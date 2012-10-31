* Investors square positions at month's end
* Volume below average following monster storm Sandy
* Benchmark yields in the middle of range from early August
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday on month-end extension trading as markets resumed
operation following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut
the bond market for a day and a half.
Traders said portfolio managers were buying Treasury debt to
adjust average portfolio durations to meet benchmarks by the end
of October, a month in which Treasuries saw a moderate rise in
yields.
"Some month-end demand and the pullback in equities from
their early highs have helped the market" on Wednesday, said
John Canavan, strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates
in Princeton, New Jersey.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes traded
6/32 higher in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72
percent late Monday. Benchmark yields gained nine basis points
on the month, as some evidence the U.S. economic recovery may be
gaining traction undermined the overall safe-haven allure of
U.S. government debt.
Still, Treasuries remain range-bound in continued worries
over the eventual outcome of Europe's debt crisis, uncertainty
over the pending "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and U.S.
government spending cuts, and during a tight race leading to
U.S. presidential elections next week.
On Wednesday, Treasury debt yields were trading very near
the middle of a range of 1.54 percent to 1.89 percent that has
dominated since early August.
The market closed early on Monday, and was shut all day on
Tuesday because of disruptions in power and transportation
caused by monstrous storm Sandy, which hit the south New Jersey
coast on Monday night with hurricane-force winds. Sandy was the
worst storm to strike the metropolitan New York area in 75
years.
On Wednesday, volume was light with some trading desks still
thinly staffed.
"These are not yet normally functioning markets, and it may
be difficult to find convincing momentum before Friday's
employment (data) at the earliest," Canavan said.
Early selling in 30-year bonds, based on the rationale that
insurance companies would sell long-dated securities to make
payments for damage from the storm, dwindled, and bonds then
edged higher along with the rest of the market.
The 30-year bond on Wednesday afternoon traded
11/32 higher in price with its yield slipping to 2.85 percent
from 2.89 percent late Monday.
Analysts believe the impact of the super storm could hurt
this quarter's economic output, even if the blow to the economy
is seen as a short-term one.
The next key market event is the release of October U.S.
payrolls numbers on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters
estimate U.S. nonfarm payrolls expanded by 125,000 in October
and that the unemployment rate ticked up to 7.9 percent from 7.8
percent reported in September.
After Friday's employment report, the U.S. presidential
election will take place on Tuesday.
The Treasuries market will also deal with supply next week,
noted Jefferies & Co vice president and money market economist
Thomas Simons.
"The Treasury announced another $72 billion refunding
package as expected," he said.
The Treasury said it would sell $32 billion in three-year
notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year
bonds next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.