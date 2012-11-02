By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Prices for long-dated U.S.
Treasuries traded near flat on Friday, paring losses after a
strong jobs report, on uncertainty about next week's
presidential election.
Despite spending much of the day down after the Labor
Department's report that job growth in October exceeded the most
optimistic forecasts, prices for 30-year bonds edged slightly
higher late on Friday.
The reversal in prices came as stocks sank, with key U.S.
equity indexes off more than 1 percent.
But investors were also looking to next Tuesday's election,
in which President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney will
square off.
While Romney's gains in the polls in recent weeks had made
the contest "more of a horse race," said William O'Donnell, head
of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut, that momentum seems to have slowed.
As a result, investors have shed risk as they wait to see
how the vote goes, he said.
"That has remained a theme, people on the sidelines, not
wanting to play," he added.
Longer-dated Treasuries had fallen early in the session
after the U.S. jobs report suggested an economic recovery could
be gathering steam, albeit slowly, eventually leading to
consumer price increases.
The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 171,000
people to payrolls in October and that 84,000 more jobs were
created in August and September than earlier estimated. But the
workweek length and hourly wages remained flat.
"If the economy is improving, the bond market reads into
that that we could have a little more inflation, and that
adversely affects long-term bonds more than short-term
Treasuries," said Jeffrey Cleveland, senior economist at Payden
& Rygel, in Los Angeles.
But that changed as the session wore on.
"You certainly had people lined up waiting to sell on the
strong number this morning," said Jim Vogel, interest rate
strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "What was so
surprising was how quickly people began to buy."
Thirty-year Treasury bonds reversed early losses
to trade up 01/32, their yields at 2.906 percent from 2.91
percent late on Thursday.
Analysts said a win for Obama could be positive for bonds,
whereas a Romney win could boost equities.
"We expect the knee-jerk reaction in financial markets to be
positive (risk on) if Romney wins and muted if Obama is
re-elected," said Signe Roed-Frederiksen of Danske Bank.
"Focus will quickly shift to the negotiations about the
fiscal cliff as Congress convenes again in the lame duck
session."
The stronger-than-expected October jobs report, a shortened
week after the massive storm Sandy hit New York and a push by
issuers to get deals through before next week's presidential
election boosted issuance in the U.S. investment-grade market,
IFR reported.
Eleven new deals were announced, including a three-part
benchmark deal from Microsoft, a $2 billion deal from
health insurer Aetna and a benchmark four-part deal from
Verizon.
"With Hurricane Sandy, we ended up with the transactions
scheduled over the course of this week jammed into the last two
days, and with positive payroll numbers and elections on
Tuesday, everyone felt like they should take the risk off the
table and do their deal today," said the head of debt capital
markets at a big U.S. bank.