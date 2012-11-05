By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on
Monday as investors fretted about Tuesday's U.S. presidential
election and as strikes and protests in Greece over yet more
austerity measures clouded the outlook for further bailout funds
for the debt-laden country.
Greeks took to the streets over the government's latest
belt-tightening proposals two days ahead of a vote by lawmakers
on the plan, which is needed to secure more aid and stave off
bankruptcy.
Adding to investor nervousness, the neck-and-neck race
between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney has done little to clarify the path ahead for the world's
biggest economy.
"A little bit of weakness in risk assets and
position-squaring before the U.S. elections and the prospect of
the Greek vote on Wednesday lifted Treasuries," said Matt Duch,
portfolio manager at Calvert Investments, which is based in
Baltimore, Maryland and has over $12 billion in assets under
management.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 10/32 in price, driving
their yields to 1.684 percent from 1.72 percent late
on Fr iday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading
range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between
2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
Some analysts say a win by Obama could favor U.S. government
debt, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke perhaps
staying on beyond the January 2014 expiration of his current
appointment, while a Romney win would be a positive for stocks
on business-friendly policies and tax cuts.
The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has risen 50
percent since the beginning of Obama's first term in office and
bonds have also rallied.
The looming fiscal cliff, with about $600 billion in
government spending cuts and higher taxes set to kick in from
Jan. 1, is another critical factor.
Resolving that set of budget issues will be a top priority
for whoever wins - but what a potential solution or compromise
could look like remains murky.
If Obama wins, "we think the Treasury market is likely to
rally as worries about a negative growth shock pick up," said
Anshul Pradhan of Barclays. "On the other hand, Romney's
election would likely reduce the chances of a fiscal accident."
Also on Monday, a potential fine on HSBC, Europe's
biggest bank, boosted the safe-haven bid for U.S. debt. HSBC
said that a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule breaches
could cost it significantly more than $1.5 billion and is likely
to lead to criminal charges.
The rise in U.S. bond prices was in sync with a move up in
safe-haven German Bunds to two-month highs.
Conversely, Spanish bonds came under selling pressure before
a debt sale of up to 4.5 billion euros on Thursday, which will
include the longest-dated issue to be sold at an auction since
mid-2011.
Confirmation that the European Central Bank was reviewing
the terms on which it lent against Spanish securities also
soured sentiment.
Spanish borrowing costs have been held down for months by the
prospect that the European Central Bank could buy bonds if Spain
asks for aid.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 22/32, their
yields easing to 2.871 percent from 2.91 percent late o n F riday.
In the corporate market, AbbVie Inc has launched the
biggest-ever dollar-denominated debt issue in the U.S.
high-grade market, raising $14.7 billion in a six-part deal that
will price later on Mon day, IFR reported.