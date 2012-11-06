By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Tuesday as investors chose riskier assets like stocks over
safe-haven U.S. debt while Americans went to the polls to vote
for president and other officials.
With a presidential race frequently described as close, but
which some experts believe President Barack Obama is heavily
favored to win, stocks rose, as they have since the beginning of
Obama's term. Bonds have also rallied over the last four years,
but the bid for safety eased on Tuesday as traders positioned
for a Treasury auction of three-year notes.
"There's some consolidation following yesterday's gains,"
said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management with $1.8 trillion in assets under
management. "The 3-year auction should go fine, but tomorrow's
10-year becomes more interesting given it's the first
post-election auction."
Flanagan said the U.S. Treasury market would "respond in a
knee-jerk fashion," no matter what result the elections produce.
"The question is in what direction. At first blush, a Romney
win would be viewed less favorably by Treasuries," he said.
Paul Montaquila, vice president and fixed income investment
officer at Bank of the West's Capital Markets division with
about $10 billion in fixed-income assets under management, cited
some "slight profit-taking on yesterday's rally."
He said the market on Wednesday was likely to have a
short-lived reaction to Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
"You're seeing some investors, particularly in stocks, set
up and make a bet," he said.
The strength in stocks weighed on Treasuries, he said.
But Treasuries remained in a trading range.
"Look at the curve. Two-year notes are yielding a quarter of
a percent and three-year notes are yielding 3/8," Montaquila
said. "Get used to that because that will be the case until
mid-2015."
The Federal Reserve's policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee has committed to keeping short-term interest rates
exceptionally low until mid-2015.
"Treasury yields are smack-dab in the middle of their
trading range," Montaquila said.
The small dip in Treasuries prices should be no surprise
heading into the $32 billion Treasury sale of 3-year notes,
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer said in a note.
"Overall we are expecting a fairly quiet session with light
volumes ahead of the election returns," Lederer said. "We expect
today's three-year (auction) to go fairly smoothly, but would
not be surprised by a small concession ahead of the auction
close at 1 p.m. (Eastern time)."
The two most recent three-year auctions drew strong demand,
Lederer added.
"The 3-year auction is a no-brainer," Montaquila said. "It's
commoditized. It has a 3/8 percent yield and there are enough
people out there willing to buy that."
As part of the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary
policy aimed at supporting the economic recovery and cutting
unemployment, the New York Fed said it was buying Treasuries on
Tuesday with maturities ranging from November 2018 to August
2020.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising
their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late
on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long
range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving
their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday.
In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future
were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt.
Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike
on Tuesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will
devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse.
Lawmakers vote on Wednesday on a plan to unlock more
international aid.