By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Prices of U.S. Treasuries slid
on Tuesday, with weary investors opting for riskier assets such
as stocks rather than government debt as the hard-fought U.S.
presidential election drew to a close.
A lackluster auction of $32 billion in three-year notes
underscored investors' fatigue with safe-haven U.S. debt.
"It looks like everybody's putting their money in stocks
today, a little bit of a 'thank God it's over' trade," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at
Action Economics in San Francisco.
"I expected at least an average if not an above-average bid
cover," Rupert added, calling the 3.41 bid-to-cover ratio the
auction drew "disappointing."
With key U.S. stock indexes rising as much as 1 percent on
Tuesday, "people don't want to miss the train. They're thinking
'no matter who wins, it's over and something's going to get
accomplished now,'" she said.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes dropped 11/32 in price, raising
their yield to 1.717 percent from 1.70 percent late
on Mo nday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long
range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 21/32, leaving
their yield at 2.902 percent, from 2.869 percent on Monday.
Voting for the next U.S. president was underway on Tuesday,
even as states in the Northeast, hard-hit by massive storm Sandy
last week, had long lines and delays at polling stations.
The election means a sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday will
be the first such debt auction after the polls close.
But the U.S. Treasury market will "respond in a knee-jerk
fashion," no matter what result the election produces, said
Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, with $1.8 trillion in assets under
management.
"The question is, in what direction? At first blush, a
Romney win would be viewed less favorably by Treasuries," he
said.
Paul Montaquila, vice president and fixed income investment
officer at Bank of the West's Capital Markets division, with
about $10 billion in fixed-income assets under management, cited
some "slight profit-taking on yesterday's rally."
He said the market on Wednesday was likely to have a
short-lived reaction to Tuesday's presidential election.
"You're seeing some investors, particularly in stocks, set
up and make a bet," he said.
Treasuries remained stuck in their recent ranges - and they
could stay that way for a long time.
"Look at the curve. Two-year notes are yielding a quarter of
a percent and three-year notes are yielding 3/8," Montaquila
said. "Get used to that because that will be the case until
mid-2015."
The Federal Reserve's policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee has committed to keeping short-term interest rates
exceptionally low until mid-2015.
"Treasury yields are smack-dab in the middle of their
trading range," Montaquila said.
As part of the Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary
policy aimed at supporting the economy and cutting unemployment,
the New York Fed said it was buying Treasuries on Tuesday with
maturities ranging from November 2018 to August 2020.
In the background, jitters over Greece's economic future
were likely to continue to underpin demand for U.S. debt.
Tens of thousands of Greek workers began a 48-hour strike on
T uesday to protest a new round of cuts that unions say will
devastate the poor and cause a failing economy to collapse.
Lawmakers vote on Wed nesday on a plan to unlock more
international aid.