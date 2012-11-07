By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries rallied on
Wednesday after President Barack Obama's re-election supported
expectations for accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy
and moderate economic growth.
Obama won a second term in the White House after scoring
clear victories across the country, although control of the U.S.
Congress remained split with Democrats controlling the Senate
and Republicans keeping the House of
Representatives.
Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts
pointed with increasing clarity toward an Obama victory and six
hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark
10-year Treasury note was up 29/32, its yield easing
to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday.
"Bonds are up; you're going to get two more years of what we
had over the last two years: low rates, higher stock prices,
tighter spreads on corporate bonds, and a weaker dollar. That's
the bottom line," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist
with Prudential Income in Newark, New Jersey.
The rally, however, left bond prices and yields well within
their recent - and year-long - ranges. The difference between
short- and long-term yields, as anticipated, flattened.
Reasons cited for the rally included a higher risk of the
so-called fiscal cliff, involving spending cuts and higher
taxes, putting a damper on the economy, and low inflation over
the long-term.
In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy is
likely to remain accommodative, meaning the central bank will
keep supporting bond prices by buying debt in a bid to lower
borrowing rates and stimulate the economy.
"On the fiscal front, you will continue to get one of the
slowest increases in discretionary spending," Tipp said. "You
have had a receding tax burden and yet you have had significant
deficit reduction by the natural process of having GDP grow and
having government hold the line on spending."
Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year
bond yields below the 1.60 percent mark which has held since
early September, with sidelined funds potentially looking to
move into riskier equities and tempering the appeal of
low-yielding bonds.
Over the medium term, investors would focus on the "fiscal
cliff," traders said, with its potential headwind to economic
growth supporting safe-haven assets.
"The market is tasked with appropriately pricing in the
fiscal cliff," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
More immediately, however, the U.S. Treasury market must
absorb a 10-year Treasury note refunding auction on Wednesday
and a 30-year Treaury bond sale on Thursday.
"The 10-year auctions have a tendency to stop through,"
Lyngen said, referring to a dynamic that offers evidence of
strong demand.
The higher prices and lower yields on the 10-year note that
followed the Obama victory risk cooling investors' interest in
the 10-year Treasury note auction being held at 1 p.m. EST (1800
GMT), said Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer at
Bank of the West's Capital Markets.
"If the 10-year yield falls to 1.60 percent, there may be
less demand," he said.