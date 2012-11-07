By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy. Obama won a second term in the White House after scoring clear victories across the country, though control of the U.S. Congress remained split with Democrats controlling the Senate and Republicans holding the House of Representatives. A stock market retreat that erased twice the previous session's gains also supported the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. So did concern about growth prospects in Europe. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cited recent economic data from Germany showing that some of the difficulties elsewhere in the euro area were now "starting to affect the German economy." But Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York, said among the market's euro zone concerns, the political situation in Greece was paramount. The Greek government on Wednesday defeated an early challenge to an austerity package needed to get vital international aid but still faced internal dissent and angry protests before a final vote. "The need for Greece to approve some tax increases and spending cuts is getting more attention than the (Draghi) comments," Cloherty said. Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts in the U.S. election increasingly pointed to an Obama victory. Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point, its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday. "Bonds are up; you're going to get two more years of what we had over the last two years: low rates, higher stock prices, tighter spreads on corporate bonds and a weaker dollar. That's the bottom line," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Income in Newark, New Jersey. The rally, however, still left bond prices and yields inside their recent - and year-long - ranges. Reasons cited for the rally included concern that the so-called fiscal cliff, involving spending cuts and higher taxes, could put a damper on the economy. "The immediate issue becomes whether the parties can address the fiscal cliff issues," Cloherty said. An agreement would not "eliminate fiscal tightening altogether but could significantly reduce it," he said. "On the fiscal front, you will continue to get one of the slowest increases in discretionary spending," Tipp said. "You have had a receding tax burden and yet you have had significant deficit reduction by the natural process of having GDP grow and having government hold the line on spending." A long-term low inflation outlook, based on a labor force with much unused capacity, also supported Treasuries. "The Treasury market recognizes that we're back to the fundamentals we had before the election," said Dan Heckman, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri, with approximately $80 billion in assets under management. "Unemployment is the key to where the bond market will be and we have a very high unemployment rate that is not where the Fed wants it to be, so the Fed will remain accommodative and Treasuries are rallying on all that," he said. Until monthly job growth starts to top 200,000, "a very slow-growing economic environment" will also benefit safe-haven U.S. debt, Heckman said. Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year bond yields below the 1.60 percent mark, a level that has held since early September. The U.S. Treasury market's immediate task is absorbing a 10-year Treasury note refunding auction on Wednesday and a 30-year Treasury bond sale on Thursday. The higher prices and lower yields on the 10-year note that followed the Obama victory risk cooling investor interest in the 10-year Treasury note auction being held at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), said Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer at Bank of the West's Capital Markets. "Are rates where buyers want them? No. But are there buyers? Absolutely," he said.