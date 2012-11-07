By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries rallied on
Wednesday after President Barack Obama's decisive election
victory supported expectations for moderate economic growth and
accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy.
Obama won a second term in the White House after scoring
clear victories across the country, though control of the U.S.
Congress remained split with Democrats controlling the Senate
and Republicans holding the House of
Representatives.
A stock market retreat that erased twice the previous
session's gains also supported the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
So did concern about growth prospects in Europe.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cited recent
economic data from Germany showing that some of the difficulties
elsewhere in the euro area were now "starting to affect the
German economy."
But Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC
Capital Markets in New York, said among the market's euro zone
concerns, the political situation in Greece was paramount.
The Greek government on Wednesday defeated an early
challenge to an austerity package needed to get vital
international aid but still faced internal dissent and angry
protests before a final vote.
"The need for Greece to approve some tax increases and
spending cuts is getting more attention than the (Draghi)
comments," Cloherty said.
Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts in
the U.S. election increasingly pointed to an Obama victory.
Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago,
the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point,
its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday.
"Bonds are up; you're going to get two more years of what we
had over the last two years: low rates, higher stock prices,
tighter spreads on corporate bonds and a weaker dollar. That's
the bottom line," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist
with Prudential Income in Newark, New Jersey.
The rally, however, still left bond prices and yields inside
their recent - and year-long - ranges.
Reasons cited for the rally included concern that the
so-called fiscal cliff, involving spending cuts and higher
taxes, could put a damper on the economy.
"The immediate issue becomes whether the parties can address
the fiscal cliff issues," Cloherty said. An agreement would not
"eliminate fiscal tightening altogether but could significantly
reduce it," he said.
"On the fiscal front, you will continue to get one of the
slowest increases in discretionary spending," Tipp said. "You
have had a receding tax burden and yet you have had significant
deficit reduction by the natural process of having GDP grow and
having government hold the line on spending."
A long-term low inflation outlook, based on a labor force
with much unused capacity, also supported Treasuries.
"The Treasury market recognizes that we're back to the
fundamentals we had before the election," said Dan Heckman,
chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Kansas City, Missouri, with approximately $80 billion in assets
under management.
"Unemployment is the key to where the bond market will be
and we have a very high unemployment rate that is not where the
Fed wants it to be, so the Fed will remain accommodative and
Treasuries are rallying on all that," he said.
Until monthly job growth starts to top 200,000, "a very
slow-growing economic environment" will also benefit safe-haven
U.S. debt, Heckman said.
Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year
bond yields below the 1.60 percent mark, a level that has held
since early September.
The U.S. Treasury market's immediate task is absorbing a
10-year Treasury note refunding auction on Wednesday and a
30-year Treasury bond sale on Thursday.
The higher prices and lower yields on the 10-year note that
followed the Obama victory risk cooling investor interest in the
10-year Treasury note auction being held at 1 p.m. EST (1800
GMT), said Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer at
Bank of the West's Capital Markets.
"Are rates where buyers want them? No. But are there buyers?
Absolutely," he said.