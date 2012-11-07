* Growth seen staying moderate, keeping Fed accommodative
* Unease over Greek vote on austerity adds to safety bid
* If compromise seen on US fiscal cliff, market could shift
By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries
jumped on Wednesday after President Barack Obama won
re-election, lifting views that monetary policy could stay loose
for years amid moderate economic growth.
Also boosting support for safe-haven U.S. debt were a rout
in the stock market and continuing worries in Europe as Greek
lawmakers neared a vote on yet another deeply unpopular package
of austerity measures, with protesters hurling petrol bombs
outside parliament.
Treasuries began rallying late on Tuesday as vote counts in
the U.S. election increasingly pointed to an Obama victory.
Less than a day after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 1-05/32, its
yield falling to 1.623 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday.
"The Treasury market recognizes that we're back to the
fundamentals we had before the election," said Dan Heckman,
chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management,
with approximately $80 billion in assets under management.
"Unemployment is the key to where the bond market will be
and we have a very high unemployment rate that is not where the
Fed wants it to be, so the Fed will remain accommodative and
Treasuries are rallying on all that," he said.
The political situation in debt-plagued Greece also drove
sentiment, and Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at
RBC Capital Markets in New York, called the situation paramount.
The worries on Greece's way forward outweighed an attempt by
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to soothe markets.
Draghi said on Wednesday that the bank's new bond-buying program
allows for unlimited interventions in sovereign debt markets and
should dispel concerns about a euro zone break-up.
"The need for Greece to approve some tax increases and
spending cuts is getting more attention than the comments" by
Draghi, Cloherty said.
With the U.S. election resolved, investors turned their eyes
to the what has become known as the fiscal cliff, a $600 billion
package of tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in at the
start of next year.
Analysts have warned that the shock of going over that cliff
could tip the country back into recession, unless Congress
agrees on a compromise.
Until that middle ground is reached, yields for Treasuries
are likely to stay low, said Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock's
municipal bonds group.
"When the market begins to sniff out the possibility of a
compromise, then you'll see a shift in the dynamics of the
market," he said. "Treasury rates probably would back off and
then there'd be a migration back toward risk assets."
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential
Income in Newark, New Jersey, said the next two years will bring
more of what has been seen over the last two: "low rates, higher
stock prices, tighter spreads on corporate bonds and a weaker
dollar. That's the bottom line."
The rally still left bond prices and yields inside their
recent - and year-long - ranges.
Until monthly job growth starts to top 200,000, "a very
slow-growing economic environment" will also benefit safe-haven
U.S. debt, said Heckman of U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Traders said the rally was unlikely to push 10-year bond
yields below the 1.60 percent mark, a level that has held since
early September.
In addition, the Treasury sold $24 billion in 10-year notes
at a high yield of 1.675 percent on Wednesday.