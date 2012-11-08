NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. Treasuries trimmed modest
gains on Thursday after the U.S. Labor Department's count of new
filings for jobless benefits was lower than economists had
forecast.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood at 1.68
percent after the report.
New jobless claims fell to 355,000 in the week ended
Saturday, below the 370,000 median forecast in a Reuters poll.
A Labor Department analyst said Sandy, a mammoth storm that
slammed into the East Coast on Oct. 29, boosted claims in some
states by leaving people out of work, but also reduced claims in
at least one state because power outages kept the state from
collecting claim reports.
The storm could continue to affect the claims report for
several more weeks, the analyst said.