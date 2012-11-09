* Worries over another budget stalemate in Washington
* Treasuries could be rangebound until clarity emerges
* Euro zone worries simmer in the background
By Luciana Lopez and Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday
as investors worried that Congress and President Barack Obama
could again find themselves at loggerheads over the budget as
the deadline on the "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts
and tax rises draws closer.
Obama on Tuesday invited congressional leaders to the White
House to start negotiating a deal to avert the $600 billion
package of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in
at the start of the year. He vowed to veto any bill that would
extend tax cuts for the top 2 percent of wage earners.
The invitation came just hours after John Boehner, the
Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, said raising
tax rates on the wealthy would slow U.S. job creation. But he
also talked about eliminating loopholes in the U.S. tax code.
"The market is trying to understand what the backdrop is
going to look like in the weeks and months and quarters ahead,"
said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets
in New York.
"Both sides have made it sound as if they're willing to work
with one another. But again, the devil's in the details."
U.S. stocks also cut gains after Obama's remarks.
Thirty-year bonds rose 17/32 to yield 2.751
percent, from 2.777 percent on Thursday. Those bonds notched
their biggest weekly fall in yield since the final week of May.
U.S. 10-year notes erased early losses after
Obama spoke, trading up 02/32 to yield 1.613 percent, from 1.618
percent on Thursday.
Traders also noted that current bond market yields are about
where they were when a rally stalled in late August and early
September.
"It might be difficult to escape this range," said ING
trader Jake Lowery, Treasury trader at ING Investment Management
in Atlanta, with $170 billion in assets under management.
Markets are focused on what would happen to the economy if
and when U.S. federal spending cuts roll in and the Bush-era tax
cuts roll off next year, which would be the case if no agreement
is reached on a compromise to reduce the U.S. federal budget
deficit.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget office has said such
an abrupt fiscal tightening as would occur under automatic
measures could put the economy back into recession and boost the
unemployment rate to 9 percent.
Such a scenario would be supportive for bond prices.
Concerns about the euro zone economy also constrained
selling of U.S. debt.
Growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is likely to
slow in the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2013.
Industrial production in France, the euro zone's
second-largest economy, shrank in October, and the country's
central bank said it expected the country to slip into recession
at the end of 2012.
Adding to the wary mood, markets are awaiting a vote on
Sunday by the Greek government on its 2013 budget, approval of
which is needed to win access to international aid. There was
also uncertainty over whether Spain would apply for financial
aid. Spain has so far resisted asking for aid.
Data early in the session showed U.S. consumer sentiment
rose to its highest level in more than five years in November as
Americans felt more optimistic about employment prospects and
the outlook for the economy.
That helped curb appetite for safe-haven U.S. debt, though
the data's effects faded as worries about the fiscal cliff came
to the fore.