NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries briefly pared early price losses on Wednesday after data showing a larger-then-expected dip in retail sales and an unexpected fall in producer prices in October.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 1.62 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Tuesday. Yields on Wednesday traded in a range of 1.59 percent to 1.63 percent.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 15/32 lower in price to yield 2.75 percent from 2.72 percent late Tuesday.