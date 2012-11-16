* Obama, congressional leaders due to hold budget talks * Benchmark Treasury yields hold just above 10-week low * Greek debt crisis also on investors' minds By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday, with yields near two-month lows, ahead of budget talks aimed at preventing large-scale automatic fiscal tightening that could push the world's largest economy back into recession. The "fiscal cliff" that the United States is trying to avoid amounts to about $600 billon of tax increases and spending cuts that would automatically come into force next year if Congress fails to agree on less extreme measures. Newly re-elected President Barack Obama and congressional leaders were due to hold budget talks on Friday. Democrat Obama advocates raising taxes for wealthy Americans while Republicans oppose any tax hikes. "The markets will remain cautious into today's congressional budget negotiations and ahead of the weekend," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado, adding "we doubt we'll hear anything constructive from lawmakers." The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that White House officials were in advanced internal discussions that could indicate increased flexibility to negotiate on the potential budget crisis. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal wrote that officials were in talks to replace spending cuts set to begin in January with a separate package of spending cuts and tax increases. The White House had no comment on the report. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading steady in price to yield 1.59 percent, not far off a 10-week low of 1.57 percent touched on Tuesday. Outside of U.S. fiscal negotiations, investors are also watching developments in Greece. Its international lenders are squabbling over how to fix its long-term debt sustainability, delaying an aid payment Athens needs to stay afloat. The safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt was also underpinned on Friday by worries over a possible escalation of violence in the Middle East after Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip intended to end militant rocket fire at Israel.