By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Tuesday for a second day as housing data pointed to
an improving market and as investors gained faith that lawmakers
in Washington will reach a deal to avert a budget crisis.
U.S. housing starts rose to the highest rate in more than
four years in October, suggesting that the sector's recovery was
gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell,
the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
Bond investors are also gaining more confidence that
Congress will reach a deal to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff"
of spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in early 2013.
"It's a continuation of yesterday's trade. There is some
reasonable optimism out of Washington that the foundation for
some sort of budget is going to come into fruition here," said
James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
"In general things feel a little bit better, which means
there is a little bit of selling in the bond market," he said.
In the past two weeks Treasuries' yields had fallen to
two-month lows as investors fled stocks on concerns that
lawmakers would fail to reach a deal.
Bonds were also hurt in thin trading on Tuesday as dealers
prepared for the sale of $13 billion in new 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Wednesday.
"It's a thin market and tomorrow we have to underwrite some
duration," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 10/32
lower in price to yield 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late
Monday, while 30-year bonds traded 23/32 lower in
price to yield 2.80 from 2.76 percent late Monday.
Trading volume is expected to continue to decline heading
into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that
2013 could be a "very good year" for the U.S. economy if
politicians can strike a quick deal to avoid the so-called
"fiscal cliff."
He also repeated a warning that running over the "cliff" of
expiring tax cuts and government spending reductions could
derail the U.S. recovery, and said worries over how budget
negotiations will be resolved were already damaging growth.
"He definitely wants some type of deal, but he's not saying
how the Fed will respond if we don't get a deal," said Torsten
Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank AG in New
York.
"What makes the situation so highly unusual is that normally
his actions depend on the inflation and unemployment rates, but
the issue today is that it's not enough to look at just those
two factors. We also have the 'fiscal cliff' issue," Slok said.