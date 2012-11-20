* Faith in fiscal deal hits Treasuries for a second day * Treasury to sell $13 bln in TIPS reopening on Wednesday * Bernanke says economy could have good year if "cliff" avoided * Volume expected to decline before Thanksgiving holiday By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second day on Tuesday in thin volume as investors gained faith lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in early 2013. Data on homes construction also pointed to improvement in the troubled housing sector, further undermining the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt, while investors did some selling to make room for $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to be auctioned on Wednesday. However, expressions of confidence from Washington lawmakers in recent days that a deal can be reached to head off a budget crisis has been the primary impetus for the selling. "It's a continuation of yesterday's trade. There is some reasonable optimism out of Washington that the foundation for some sort of budget is going to come into fruition here," said James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York. "In general things feel a little bit better, which means there is a little bit of selling in the bond market," he said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday traded 14/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.61 percent late Monday. The notes posted the biggest two-day gain in yields in over five weeks. "The song that Congress is singing means that Treasuries remain under pressure," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. Treasury debt yields had fallen to two-month lows in the past two weeks as investors fled stocks on concerns that lawmakers would fail to reach a deal and that the spending cuts and tax increases might plunge the U.S. economy into another recession. The pending TIPS sale on Wednesday also put pressure on prices at a time of low trading volume, said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "It's a thin market and tomorrow we have to underwrite some duration," he said. Trading volume is expected to continue to decline heading into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The Treasuries market will be closed on Thursday and close early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday. Due to the holiday, data on weekly claims for U.S. jobless benefits will be released a day early, at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that 2013 could be a "very good year" for the U.S. economy if politicians can strike a quick deal to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff." He also repeated a warning that running over the "cliff" of expiring tax cuts and government spending reductions could derail the U.S. recovery and said worries over how budget negotiations will be resolved were already damaging growth. "He definitely wants some type of deal, but he's not saying how the Fed will respond if we don't get a deal," said Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank AG in New York. "What makes the situation so highly unusual is that normally his actions depend on the inflation and unemployment rates, but the issue today is that it's not enough to look at just those two factors. We also have the 'fiscal cliff' issue," Slok said. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts rose to the highest rate in more than four years in October, suggesting that the sector's recovery was gaining steam, even though permits for future construction fell. Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 1-3/32 lower in price, with their yield rising to the highest since Nov. 8 at 2.82 percent, up from 2.76 percent late Monday.