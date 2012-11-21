* Fed to sell up to $8 bln in notes due 2015/2016
* Treasury will sell $13 bln in TIPS reopening
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Wednesday in light trading volumes before a Federal Reserve
sale of short-term debt and an auction of Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
The Fed will sell as much as $8 billion in debt due 2015 and
2016 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist program, where
it uses short-term debt sales to fund purchases of longer-dated
bonds.
The Treasury will also sell $13 billion in a reopening of
10-year TIPS.
"There is some supply to deal with and there's still a
little bit of a 'risk on' move in the markets, so Treasuries are
under a little pressure," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries
trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
The market may improve later on Wednesday, or on Friday,
because the Fed has scheduled 6 bond buybacks for next week, and
bond demand is expected to pick up for month-end duration
extensions, Klingman said.
Treasuries gained a bid in overnight trading after Greece's
international lenders failed to reach a deal enabling them to
release more aid to Athens. They later pared these gains on
hopes that a deal will emerge.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank said they will meet again next
Monday to try to pencil a deal on how to get Greece's debt down
to a sustainable level.
Bonds were little moved by data that showed that the number
of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last
week but remained high, a sign that superstorm Sandy in the
northeastern United States on Oct. 29 is proving to be a
substantial disruption to the labor market.
Trading volume is expected to continue to decline heading
into Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. The Treasuries market will
be closed on Thursday and close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on
Friday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 1.69 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on
Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 9/32 in price to yield
2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent.