* U.S. Treasury sells $13 bln in TIPS reopening
* Market may improve on 6 Fed bond buybacks
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Wednesday in light trading volumes as the Federal Reserve
sold short-term debt and the Treasury auctioned new Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
The Fed sold $7.67 billion in debt due 2015 and 2016 on
Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it uses
short-term debt sales to fund purchases of longer-dated bonds.
The Treasury also soled $13 billion in a reopening of
10-year TIPS. The notes sold at a high yield of minus 0.72
percent.
"There is some supply to deal with and there's still a
little bit of a 'risk on' move in the markets, so Treasuries are
under a little pressure," said Rick Klingman, a Treasuries
trader at BNP Paribas in New York.
The market may improve later on Wednesday, or on Friday,
because the Fed has scheduled 6 bond buybacks for next week, and
bond demand is expected to pick up for month-end duration
extensions, Klingman said.
Trading volume was light heading into Thursday's
Thanksgiving holiday. The Treasuries market will be closed on
Thursday and close at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday.
Treasuries gained a bid in overnight trading after Greece's
international lenders failed to reach a deal enabling them to
release more aid to Athens. They later pared these gains on
hopes that a deal will emerge.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank said they will meet again next
Monday to try to pencil a deal on how to get Greece's debt down
to a sustainable level.
Bonds were little moved by data that showed that the number
of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last
week but remained high, a sign that superstorm Sandy in the
northeastern United States on Oct. 29 is proving to be a
substantial disruption to the labor market.
"Initial claims were skewed by Sandy so it's very hard to
know what the underlying trend is there," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
Treasuries are trading at premium due to uncertainty over
whether lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a
combination of tax increases and spending cuts due to take
effect under current law in January. The measures may cut the
federal budget deficit but also tip the economy back into
recession.
If the issue is resolved, benchmark 10-year note yields may
then climb to around 1.85 percent, said LeBas.
The notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield
1.69 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 8/32 in price to yield
2.83 percent, up from 2.82 percent.