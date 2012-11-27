BRIEF-MLB-2520 Airline raises $22 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
NEW YORK Nov 27 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries turned lower early Tuesday after a report on domestic durable goods was not as weak as analysts had forecast, signaling some resilience in the U.S. economy in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 price, yielding 1.674 percent. They were unchanged with a yield 1.663 percent prior to the release of the durables data.
NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at its September policy meeting, earlier than their prior view for such a move in December.