BRIEF-MLB-2520 Airline raises $22 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. government debt prices turned higher on Tuesday, prompted by weakness in Wall Street stocks and expected Treasuries purchases by the Federal Reserve for "Operation Twist."
The U.S. central bank was set to buy $1.50 billion to $2.00 billion in Treasuries maturing February 2023 to February 2031 at about 11 a.m. (1600 GMT).
The purchase was one of six this week for a bond program aimed at lowering long-term interest rates to stimulate the economy.
The 30-year bond last traded up 10/32 in price at 99-8/32, near its session high. It was yielding 2.786 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Monday.
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at its September policy meeting, earlier than their prior view for such a move in December.