DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 15
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices held near session highs early Wednesday after data on U.S. new home sales came in weaker than expected, reducing optimism about an acceleration in the real estate recovery.
Benchmark 10-year notes last traded 10/32 higher in price, yielding 1.603 percent, down 3.6 basis points from late on Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------