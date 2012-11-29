* "Fiscal cliff" jitters pin yields in tight range * U.S. set to sell $29 billion in new 7-year notes * Fed to buy $4.25-$5.25 bln in longer-dated Treasuries * U.S. Q3 GDP upgrade fails to dispel low-growth view By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. government debt prices were little changed on Thursday, as investors who were nervous about the budget talks in Washington stayed on the sidelines before a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes. A mildly disappointing report on U.S. economic growth, together with the Federal Reserve's steady bond purchases, also underpinned support for the bond market and kept benchmark yields in a tight range this week. "We have the Fed buying. The economy is weak. We don't have anything to threaten these low yields," said Alan DeRose, managing director at Oppenheimer & Co in New York. The U.S. central bank was set at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) to buy $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion in Treasuries that will mature in February 2021 to November 2022. This latest purchase is part of "Operation Twist" aimed to lower long-term borrowing costs and help the economy. On the other hand, rock bottom Treasuries yields have not drawn additional investments from investors seeking higher returns, analysts said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price at 99-29/32, yielding 1.628 percent, while the 30-year bond was 4/32 lower at 98-25/32 to yield 2.808 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late on Wednesday. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the seven-year supply to sell at a yield of 1.061 percent, which was more than 20 basis points below the yield cleared at the seven-year auction in October. Still, this week's auctions of two-year and five-year debt by the U.S. Treasury Department have fetched strong demand from investors and foreign central banks. This signaled some confidence in the United States' creditworthiness despite uneasiness over a protracted squabble between President Barack Obama and Congress on a budget compromise by year-end, which is required to prevent a series of automatic tax hikes and budget cuts that will kick in next year. This fiscal contraction, dubbed the "fiscal cliff," is worth $600 billion and could push a wobbly U.S. economy into a recession, according to economists. They viewed the U.S. economy stuck in below-average growth trend, even after the government on Thursday upgraded its reading on the gross domestic product in the third quarter to an annualized 2.7 percent rate from its initial estimate of a 2.0 percent pace. "If the fiscal cliff is resolved in a reasonable manner, I think possibly businesses will invest more and keep the economy going," Oppenheimer's DeRose said. On Wednesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was "optimistic" about reaching a budget deal before the end of the year to avoid a crisis. Obama later said he hoped he and Congress can reach agreement before Christmas.