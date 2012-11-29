* US House Speaker Boehner's remarks reduce budget deal
hopes
* U.S. sells $29 billion in new 7-year notes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday on safe-haven demand from investors nervous
about the lack of progress in budget talks in Washington.
A mildly disappointing report on U.S. economic growth,
together with the Federal Reserve's steady bond purchases,
underpinned support for bond prices and lifted benchmark debt
prices for a fourth straight session.
Gains were kept in check, however, with investors shying
away from pushing yields significantly lower as the Treasury
auctioned $29 billion of seven-year notes.
The Treasuries market remained choppy, responding to the
swings in stock prices as investors reacted to remarks from
Democratic and Republican leaders on their talks to prevent a
budget crisis.
A series of tax hikes and spending cuts will phase in next
year if a budget compromise is not reached, increasing concern
that the world's biggest economy will tip back into recession.
"There is very little conviction with all the political
headlines," said Carl Lantz, chief U.S. interest rate strategist
at Credit Suisse in New York.
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner said there was no substantive progress made in the
budget negotiations. This appeared to be a change in tone from
his remarks less than 24 hours earlier when he said he was
"optimistic" about reaching a deal.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said later his
party was still waiting for a reasonable proposal from
Republicans.
Fading optimism about a budget compromise any time soon on
tax hikes and spending cuts reduced earlier gains on Wall Street
stocks and bumped up bids for Treasuries.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 higher in price to yield 1.615 percent, down from 1.635
percent late Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was
10/32 higher to yield 2.789 percent from 2.803 percent.
The Treasury sold seven-year notes at a high yield of 1.045
percent on Thursday, rounding out this week's offerings of a
total of $99 billion of short-to-medium term U.S. government
debt. Heading into such auctions, investors often move to push
yields higher, hoping for a price concession.
Earlier in the day the government said the U.S. economy grew
faster than initially thought in the third quarter, but consumer
and business spending were revised lower in a sobering reminder
of the recovery's underlying weakness.
Treasuries were supported by the Federal Reserve buying
$4.74 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2021 through
November 2022 as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus program.
It is a busy week for the Fed in terms of purchases of
longer-term debt, buying about $15 billion of Treasuries in five
operations so far, with another purchase of $1.75 billion to
$2.25 billion scheduled for Friday.