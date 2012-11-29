* U.S. House Speaker Boehner's remarks reduce budget deal
hopes
* U.S. sells $29 billion in new seven-year notes
* 3rd-quarter estimates of consumer, business spending
lowered
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday on safe-haven demand from investors nervous
about the lack of progress in budget talks in Washington.
A mildly disappointing report on U.S. economic growth,
together with the Federal Reserve's steady bond purchases,
underpinned support for bond prices and lifted benchmark debt
prices for a fourth straight session.
Gains were kept in check, however, with market participants
shying away from pushing yields significantly lower as the
Treasury auctioned $29 billion of seven-year notes.
Treasuries trade was choppy as investors reacted to remarks
from Democratic and Republican leaders on their talks to prevent
a budget crisis.
A series of tax hikes and spending cuts will phase in next
year if a budget compromise is not reached, increasing concern
that the world's biggest economy will tip back into recession.
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner said on Thursday there was no substantive progress made
in the budget negotiations. This appeared to be a change in tone
from his remarks less than 24 hours earlier when he said he was
"optimistic" about reaching a deal.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said later his
party was still waiting for a reasonable proposal from
Republicans.
Fading optimism about a budget compromise any time soon
bumped up bids for Treasuries.
"It is largely the fear around the fiscal cliff," said David
Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams
Capital Group in New York. "The market is losing the little bit
of confidence that the two sides would be able to avert the
fiscal cliff, especially in the aftermath of the speech by
Boehner."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 6/32
higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.64 percent
late Wednesday. However, despite the four days of price gains,
yields remain well within a range of 1.54 percent to 1.89
percent that has held since the beginning of August.
"There is very little conviction with all the political
headlines," said Carl Lantz, chief U.S. interest rate strategist
at Credit Suisse in New York.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds traded 7/32 higher to
yield 2.79 percent from 2.80 percent.
The Treasury sold seven-year notes at a high yield of 1.045
percent, rounding out this week's offerings of a total of $99
billion of short-to-medium term U.S. government debt. Heading
into such auctions, investors often move to push yields higher,
hoping for a price concession.
Earlier in the day the government said the U.S. economy grew
faster than initially thought in the third quarter, but consumer
and business spending were revised lower in a sobering reminder
of the recovery's underlying weakness.
Treasuries prices were supported by the Federal Reserve
buying $4.74 billion of securities maturing February 2021
through November 2022 as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus
program.
It is a busy week for the Fed in terms of purchases of
longer-term debt, buying about $15 billion of Treasuries in five
operations so far, with another purchase of $1.75 billion to
$2.25 billion scheduled for Friday.