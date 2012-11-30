NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady at higher levels on Friday after a private report on
business activity in the Chicago area in November matched
economists' forecast, portending moderate growth for the U.S.
economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32
higher in price, no change from the level after the release of
this purchase management index report from the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago.
The 10-year note yield was 1.608 percent, unchanged since
the release of the Chicago PMI report. It ended at 1.62 percent
on Thursday.