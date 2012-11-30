* Treasuries' winning streak fades on profit-taking
* "Fiscal cliff" worries underpin support for bond prices
* Consumer, factory data support view of fragile U.S. growth
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Most U.S. government debt
prices were little changed in choppy trading on Friday, as mild
profit-taking offset purchases for month-end portfolio
adjustments and safe-haven bids on anxiety about the lack of
progress in budget talks in Washington.
The market's attempt to extend its winning streak for a
fifth straight day faded late morning, partly on a large sale of
ultra long-dated Treasury futures, analysts said.
Traders also turned cautious as U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke about the budget negotiation, followed by top lawmakers
from both major political parties.
"We are treading water here to see what the President and
the Congress will do next," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income
strategist with Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
The market has been volatile as investor sentiment changes
on whether U.S. President Barack Obama and Congress will reach a
timely budget compromise to prevent a series of tax increases
and spending cuts from phasing-in next year.
This $600 billion fiscal contraction, dubbed the "fiscal
cliff", could cause a U.S. recession, according to economists.
Traders have bought and sold Treasuries this week in
reaction to recent public remarks from leading Democratic and
Republicans lawmakers.
Democrat President Obama on Friday said a "handful of
Republicans" in the House of Representatives were holding up
legislation to extend tax cuts for middle-class Americans in
order to try to preserve them for the wealthy.
He spoke during a visit to a factory in Pennsylvania in an
effort to press his case for raising taxes on the wealthy to
narrow the deficit.
This budget standoff exacerbated a fragile economic backdrop
where growth is still weak and unemployment remains historically
high, analysts said.
"If we don't get a quick resolution, each day, it will add a
bid to the Treasuries market," said Wilmer Stith, co-portfolio
manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore.
Government data on Friday showed Americans cut back their
spending for the first time in five months in October, while a
private report showed business activity in the upper Midwest
region barely grew in November.
A wobbly economy together with the risk from the "fiscal
cliff" will likely cause the Federal Reserve to cling to its
ultra-loose monetary policy, analysts said.
The Fed bought $1.85 billion in Treasuries that mature in
Feb. 2036 to Nov. 2042, which was its latest purchase for
'Operation Twist.' This program due to expire at year-end was
intended to lower interest rates in an effort to support the
economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32
higher in price to yield 1.616 percent, down 0.4 basis point
from late on Thursday.
The 10-year note was up as much as 7/32 earlier with a yield
of 1.596 percent on month-end portfolio purchases.
Some bond fund managers match month-end duration changes on
their benchmark Treasuries indexes. This typically involves the
purchases of longer-dated bonds.