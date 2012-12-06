* Benchmark 10-year note yields trade near three-week lows
* Fed buys $1.98 bln in debt due 2036-2042
* Fed to buy as much as $5.25 bln in notes due 2018-2020
* Traders expect Fed to announce new QE at next week's
meeting
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 6 U.S. benchmark Treasury yields
dipped to near their lowest in three weeks on Thursday,
supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a
new bond purchase program when it meets next week.
The Fed is making two bond purchases on Thursday as part of
its Operation Twist program, which involves buying long-term
debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-dated notes.
The program is scheduled to expire at the end of the year,
when traders expect the Fed will instead make outright purchases
of longer-dated Treasuries as it runs out of short-dated debt to
sell.
"People may be starting to trade on expectations that once
Operation Twist ends, the next QE will be buying intermediate
and longer-dated securities without selling the front-end," said
James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
The Fed bought $1.98 billion in debt due between 2036 and
2042 on Thursday. It will buy between $4.25 billion to $5.25
billion in notes due from 2018 to 2020 in a second buy-back
later in the day.
Treasuries gained even as more positive signs emerged in
Washington that lawmakers will reach a deal to stave off a
fiscal crunch at year-end, when a combination of spending cuts
and tax increases threatens to harm the economic recovery.
While Republican leaders in the House of Representatives
insist that raising tax rates on the rich is an impossibility,
some Republican lawmakers now see it as inevitable to avoid the
"fiscal cliff" of severe tax hikes and spending cuts set to
start in January.
Further progress in reaching a deal may hurt Treasuries, as
less uncertainty would make the safe-haven assets less
attractive.
"We're getting a very positive vibe out of Washington with
some Republicans crossing over to support Obama's budget plan,
which leads us to believe that the long-end of the curve should
be selling off and we should be steepening," said Newman.
U.S. government bonds also gained in line with safe-haven
German government debt after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said growth in the euro zone is likely to shrink
next year, boosting expectations of a rate cut.
"There was some negative news out of Europe in terms of
economic growth. Bunds are trading really well so to some extent
we are probably following them," said Alan De Rose, head trader
of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32
in price to yield 1.57 percent, down from 1.59 percent late on
Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 20/32 in price to yield
2.75 percent, down from 2.78 percent.
Bonds showed little reaction to data showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell for a
third straight week last week.
Investors are also focused on the release on Friday of the
government's monthly payrolls report for November, which is
expected to show that employers added 93,000 jobs in the month,
according to the median estimate of economists polled by
Reuters.