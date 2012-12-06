* Traders see storm-linked pullback in U.S. job growth
* Fed buys $6.1 bln in longer-dated debt in two operations
* Lack of progress in U.S. budget talks underpin bond bids
* Two-year note yield touches lowest level since October
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday with benchmark yields hovering at three-week lows ahead
of government data that will likely show slower job creation
last month due to business disruption caused by superstorm
Sandy.
The bond market was again supported by the Federal Reserve's
purchases of Treasuries, a pillar of its current monetary policy
as it tries to lower historically high unemployment.
The ongoing budget standoff in Washington has underpinned
safe-haven demand for bonds since the U.S. presidential election
a month ago.
The possibility that the White House and Congress will fail
to reach a deal to reduce the federal deficit by year-end is
heightening concern about a $600 billion fiscal contraction,
dubbed the "fiscal cliff," and a U.S. recession next year.
"There's no resolution with the fiscal cliff and you have
the Fed buybacks. They are driving the market again today," said
Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private
Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 1/32
in price to yield 1.586 percent, 0.5 basis point lower than late
on Wednesday. The 10-year yield touched 1.564 percent earlier, a
level not seen in nearly three weeks.
Thirty-year bonds last traded 7/32 higher to
yield 2.769 percent, down from 2.780 percent late Wednesday.
Among shorter maturities, two-year notes last
yielded 0.242 percent after hitting 0.234 percent earlier, the
lowest level since Oct. 4, according to Reuters data.
The U.S. central bank bought a combined $6.1 billion in
longer-dated Treasuries in two separate moves for its "Operation
Twist" on Thursday.
This bond program, which is set to expire at year-end, is
intended to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing
costs. It involves the Fed selling its short-dated Treasuries
and buying longer-dated issues on the open market.
The Fed is widely expected to launch another bond purchase
program next year to complement its third round of quantitative
easing, nicknamed QE3. Fed policymakers will likely decide on
such a move at their two-day meeting set to begin next Tuesday.
"People may be starting to trade on expectations that once
Operation Twist ends, the next QE will be buying intermediate
and longer-dated securities without selling the front-end," said
James Newman, head of Treasuries and agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Treasuries prices stretched higher on pessimism that there
would be a breakthroughs between U.S. President Barack Obama and
top Republican lawmakers on attaining a compromise on a
long-term solution to pare the country's $16 trillion in debt.
The absence of a budget deal before year-end would trigger a
series of spending cuts and tax hikes to be phased in next year,
threatening the economic recovery.
With jobs growth remaining a top priority in Washington and
at the Fed, a dismal payroll report on Friday will surely fuel
anxiety about the fallout from the "fiscal cliff".
U.S. employers likely added 93,000 jobs in November, early
half of the gain produced in October, according to economists
recently polled by Reuters. The jobless rate likely held at 7.9
percent last month, a level that will support the Fed clinging
to its ultra-loose monetary policy.
The U.S. Labor Department will release its November payroll
figures at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Friday.
If the payroll figures fall short of economists' median
forecasts, bond prices will likely rise further, even though
technical indicators suggest the market is overbought, analysts
said.