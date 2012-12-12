* Fed expected to announce $45 bln/month of Treasury buying * Treasury to auction $21 bln of 10-year notes * Benchmark yields range-bound in "fiscal cliff" worries By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased marginally on Wednesday as investors sold to make room for new debt issuance and in expectations the Federal Reserve will unveil more stimulus measures. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, with the central bank expected to announce it will buy $45 billion per month of longer-dated Treasuries in the new year as a replacement for the current "Operation Twist" stimulus program. Analysts say the decision has largely been priced into the market. Under Twist, the Fed is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated debt. The program is set to expire at the end of December, and analysts say the Fed has little to no shorter-dated debt to sell. Any positive price impact on Treasuries from the expected announcement of more Fed buying was likely being offset by investor reluctance to push yields lower ahead of government debt auctions this week and next week, said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "We see more of the same (from the Fed) - the same without the front-end purchases. That in itself likely produces an initially positive Treasury market reaction, but as it is the general consensus I don't think it takes us through range resistance ahead of six auctions in seven days," Briggs said. The Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday morning and will auction $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. The sale of $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday was met with relatively lukewarm bidding. Next week, the Treasury is scheduled to auction two-year, five-year and seven-year notes, along with five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities. Investors often push for price concessions going into such auctions. Ahead of Wednesday's sale, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up slightly from 1.65 percent late Tuesday. Yields in the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the yield will print at auction, were hovering near 1.67 percent. Benchmark yields have been hovering in a range of 1.56 percent to 1.70 percent since early November, getting price support from worries policymakers may not reach an agreement to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of recession-inducing tax hikes and spending cuts set to kick in next year. Safe-haven support for Treasuries has also been underpinned in recent months by worries over the credit crisis in Europe and its potential impact on global economic growth.