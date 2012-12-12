* Fed expected to announce $45 bln/month of Treasury buying
* Treasury to auction $21 bln of 10-year notes
* Benchmark yields range-bound in "fiscal cliff" worries
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased
marginally on Wednesday as investors sold to make room for new
debt issuance and in expectations the Federal Reserve will
unveil more stimulus measures.
The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting concludes on
Wednesday, with the central bank expected to announce it will
buy $45 billion per month of longer-dated Treasuries in the new
year as a replacement for the current "Operation Twist" stimulus
program. Analysts say the decision has largely been priced into
the market.
Under Twist, the Fed is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and
using the proceeds to buy longer-dated debt. The program is set
to expire at the end of December, and analysts say the Fed has
little to no shorter-dated debt to sell.
Any positive price impact on Treasuries from the expected
announcement of more Fed buying was likely being offset by
investor reluctance to push yields lower ahead of government
debt auctions this week and next week, said John Briggs,
Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We see more of the same (from the Fed) - the same without
the front-end purchases. That in itself likely produces an
initially positive Treasury market reaction, but as it is the
general consensus I don't think it takes us through range
resistance ahead of six auctions in seven days," Briggs said.
The Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday morning and will auction $13 billion of 30-year bonds
on Thursday. The sale of $32 billion of three-year notes on
Tuesday was met with relatively lukewarm bidding.
Next week, the Treasury is scheduled to auction two-year,
five-year and seven-year notes, along with five-year Treasury
inflation-protected securities.
Investors often push for price concessions going into such
auctions.
Ahead of Wednesday's sale, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.66
percent, up slightly from 1.65 percent late Tuesday.
Yields in the when-issued market, considered
a proxy for where the yield will print at auction, were hovering
near 1.67 percent.
Benchmark yields have been hovering in a range of 1.56
percent to 1.70 percent since early November, getting price
support from worries policymakers may not reach an agreement to
avoid the "fiscal cliff" of recession-inducing tax hikes and
spending cuts set to kick in next year.
Safe-haven support for Treasuries has also been underpinned
in recent months by worries over the credit crisis in Europe and
its potential impact on global economic growth.