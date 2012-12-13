BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. Treasury debt briefly extended early price losses on Thursday after the release of data on November U.S. retail sales, producer prices and weekly claims for jobless benefits.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.71 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Wednesday. Yields briefly traded up to 1.72 percent immediately following the release of the data.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.