NEW YORK Dec 13 Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid after a sale of 30-year debt on Thursday, with long bonds giving up gains to again turn negative.

The Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year debt at a high yield of 2.917 percent.

Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds, despite a brief foray into positive territory before the auction, slid 8/32 to yield 2.909 percent after the debt sale.

U.S. 10-year notes fell 7/32 to yield 1.727 percent.