BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
NEW YORK Dec 13 Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid after a sale of 30-year debt on Thursday, with long bonds giving up gains to again turn negative.
The Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year debt at a high yield of 2.917 percent.
Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds, despite a brief foray into positive territory before the auction, slid 8/32 to yield 2.909 percent after the debt sale.
U.S. 10-year notes fell 7/32 to yield 1.727 percent.
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt