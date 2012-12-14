* Fall in Nov CPI points to benign inflation * Yields rise on the week under supply pressure * U.S. fiscal crisis fears support Treasuries prices By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Dec 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after data pointed to tame inflation pressure that should allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy in an effort to stimulate economic growth. U.S. consumer prices fell in November for the first time in six months, the Labor Department said. Its Consumer Price Index dropped 0.3 percent last month as a sharp decline in gasoline prices offset increases in other areas. "The crux of this report is simply that the inflationary backdrop remains very benign, providing the Fed with considerable breathing room to keep monetary policy accommodative," said Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD Securities in New York. The tame inflation data and the outlook for easy monetary policy supported the case for lower rates, and benchmark 10-year notes rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.70 percent, down from 1.73 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds were 28/32 higher to yield 2.86 percent, down from 2.90 percent. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a new round of monetary stimulus and took the unprecedented step of indicating interest rates would remain near zero until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent and longer-term inflation projections remain below 2.5 percent. While Treasuries prices rose following the release of the consumer price data, a key measure of investors' inflation expectations in the U.S. bond market fell. The breakeven rates, or yield gaps between regular Treasuries and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, declined broadly, with the five-year breakeven rate dipping to 2.07 percent from 2.10 percent late on Thursday. Despite Friday's higher Treasuries prices, benchmark yields have risen over 10 basis points on the week on supply pressure, better-than-expected data and uncertainty over the long-term impact of the Federal Reserve's latest move. The Treasury sold $66 billion of U.S. government debt this week and next week it will offer two-, five-and seven-year notes as well as five-year TIPS. Yields remain not far off historic lows, however, with ongoing price support from safe-haven buying on worries the U.S. government may not be able to stave off a looming fiscal crisis spurred by steep tax increases and spending cuts set to be phased in beginning early next year. President Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner held a "frank" face-to-face meeting on Thursday in an effort to break an impasse in talks to head off the so-called "fiscal cliff." With a deal between Democrats and Republicans looking increasingly unlikely before the end of the year, Treasuries prices are likely to continue to be supported by safe-haven interest, said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "Even if they do a partial down-payment with some type of budget cuts, that is going to be negative for the economy, which is good for bonds," Hurley said.