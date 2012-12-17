* Prices fall as fiscal deal seen more likely
* Treasury sells $35 bln 2-yr notes to lukewarm demand
* Treasury to sell $35 bln 5-yr notes on Tuesday
* Some T-Bill rates turn negative on strong demand
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday as greater optimism lawmakers in Washington will reach a
deal to avert a fiscal crunch reduced demand for safe haven
debt.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican Speaker of the
House of Representatives John Boehner were meeting at the White
House on Monday to discuss how to resolve the "fiscal cliff."
Over the weekend, Boehner proposed an increase in taxes
that, while still far short of what Obama is seeking,
represented the first real movement in negotiations ahead of a
Dec. 31 deadline.
"The market is in general anticipating some sort of deal out
of Washington before the holiday week," said Greg Faranello, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
"If they get a deal done I would expect to see some more
yield curve steepening as we head into 2013," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to
yield 1.75 percent, just under their 200-day moving average and
up from 1.70 percent late on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 1-1/32 in price to yield
2.92 percent, up from 2.87 percent.
Preparation for new Treasury supply this week also weighed
on prices.
The Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes to lukewarm
demand, with the notes selling at a high yield of 0.245 percent,
around 1 basis point higher than where the debt was trading
before the auction.
Indirect bidders, that often include foreign buyers, took
the smallest portion of the sale since February 2008 at 17.7
percent, and dealers took 53.9 percent, the most since
September.
The government will sell an additional $35 billion in
five-year notes on Tuesday, $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Wednesday and $14 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
Interest rates on some U.S. one-month Treasury bills turned
negative on Monday on strong demand fed by expectations that the
Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG) program that protects large
bank accounts will not be renewed by the end of the year.
Analysts expect that the expiration of the program may
result in hundreds of billions in assets being transferred to
money market funds, which are then likely to increase their
investment in short-term government bills.
Year-end hoarding of cash and nagging worries about a
possible fiscal crisis in Washington have also fed the purchases
of Treasury bills in recent weeks, helping the Treasury on
Monday sell new three-month and six-month bills at the lowest
rates in almost a year.
Inflation expectations as measured by five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) fell, though stayed near
their recent highs as investors expect the Federal Reserve will
tolerate higher inflation, after it said it will make new
Treasuries purchases in a bid to stimulate the economy.
The Fed said last week it would keep interest rates near
zero until the jobless rate falls to 6.5 percent, as long as
inflation does not threaten to break above 2.5 percent and
inflation expectations are contained.
"The Fed has pushed higher the lid on inflation tolerance,
its bullish for TIPS" said Carlos Pro, an interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Expectations that inflation may rise at a faster pace may
help demand for TIPS in Thursday's auction, though the debt may
also be volatile heading into year-end as many investors close
their books for the year.
"A lot of people are done for the year, they don't want to
put on a lot of risk," said Pro.
Five-year TIPS breakevens traded on Monday at 2.20 percent,
down from a two-month high of 2.22 percent last week after the
Fed's statement, but above the 2.18 percent area the debt had
traded at before the statement.
The Fed bought $4.90 billion in Treasuries due 2019 and 2020
on Monday as part of Operation Twist, which involves buying
long-dated debt and funding the purchases with sales of
short-dated notes.
It will buy up to $2.25 billion each day this week in
long-dated debt as part of this program.
U.S. Treasury data on Monday also showed that China and
Japan both added to their Treasuries position in October.
China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, increased its
Treasury holdings by $7.9 billion to $1.162 trillion. Japan, the
second largest foreign holder, bought $5.2 billion in October,
bringing its total to $1.135 trillion.