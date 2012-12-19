* Buyers re-enter market after yields hit 2-month highs
* Treasury sells $29 bln 7-year notes, record direct bids
* Treasury will auction $14 bln 5-yr TIPS on Thursday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries yields fell
from two-month highs on Wednesday as buyers were lured by the
debt's higher rates and as the Treasury saw solid demand for a
sale of new seven-year notes.
Buyers came to the market after a two-week sell-off pushed
yields to their highest levels since October and as Federal
Reserve purchases of long-dated bonds helped support rates.
The Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to solid
demand, the last of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing
supply of nominal debt. It will also sell $14 billion in
five-year Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.
"In general you've seen markets got a little bit extended.
We've moved to the bottom of the range," said Tom Tucci, head of
Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
The Treasury's seven-year note auction was again dominated
by larger purchases made from investors that can buy directly
from the government, instead of being required to purchase
through dealers.
Direct bidders bought 23.1 percent of the sale, the largest
ever for a seven-year auction. Dealers bought 37 percent of the
notes, the lowest since December 2010, and indirect bidders
bought 39.9 percent.
The notes priced at a high yield of 1.23 percent, the same
level where the notes had traded before the sale.
Fed bond purchases as part of its Operation Twist program
also helped longer-dated debt. The Fed bought $1.89 billion in
bonds due 2016 to 2042 on Wednesday. Year-end demand for lower-
risk assets also spurred some buying.
"The longer end of the Treasury market got a little cheap,
and people just started coming in and buying them," said Wilmer
Stith, portfolio manager at the Wilmington Broad Market Fund in
Baltimore. "They're trying to make sure any cash they have
before year-end is put to work."
The Fed will also buy between $1.5 billion and $2.25 billion
in notes due 2023 to 2031 on Thursday and the same amount in
bonds due from 2036 to 2042 on Friday.
Investors remain focused on the "fiscal cliff," with talks
on avoiding the automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that are
set to take effect in the new year at a standstill.
A resolution of the issue would likely be good for the
economy and negative for Treasuries, which have also benefited
from a safety bid relating to uncertainty on the issue.
Ten-year notes were last up 5/32 in price to
yield 1.80 percent, down from 1.82 percent late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 9/32 in price to yield
2.98 percent, down from 3.00 percent.