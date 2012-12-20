* Lack of U.S. budget progress stoke bids for bonds
* Five-year TIPS sale fetches record negative yield
* Traders shrug off better-than-expected U.S. data
By Ellen Freilich and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
modestly on Thursday as investors stuck to safe-haven government
bonds in case tax increases and spending cuts take effect next
year and curb economic growth.
As a year-end deadline looms, Republicans in the U.S House
of Representatives pushed ahead with their own "fiscal cliff"
plan to avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts. But President
Barack Obama has vowed to veto the plan, which only raises taxes
on people making more than $1 million a year.
Investor appetite for low-risk U.S. government debt was
underscored by a strong $14 billion auction of five-year
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which fetched a
record negative yield of 1.496 percent.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 5/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.787
percent, 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
Two days ago, the 10-year yield rose to an eight-week high
of 1.847 percent on rising optimism White House and Congress
were moving closer to reaching a deal on the budget to avert the
'fiscal cliff," which are a series of automatic federal tax
hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion.
But that goal looked more elusive on less encouraging
remarks from U.S. President Barack Obama and top Republican
lawmaker John Boehner on Wednesday, investors stepped back into
Treasuries, analysts said.
"It's all about the fiscal cliff resolution and it doesn't
look like we are getting one, so a safe-haven bid is resulting
going into year end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at
Navigate Advisors LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
Meanwhile, economic reports showed that jobless claims fell,
sales of existing homes jumped, and manufacturing in the
mid-Atlantic region improved notably. All of that should have
been bearish for Treasuries.
Instead that news was overshadowed by the prospect of tax
increases and spending cuts in the coming year that would
depress economic growth.
Many investment managers and trading strategists say the
current 10-year yield - at 1.80 percent - is at the upper end of
its trading range and could move lower, especially if the
austerity package of tax hikes and spending cuts goes into
effect next year with no amelioration.
"This market is going through a tug of war," said Robert
Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed Income
in Newark, New Jersey. "We're seeing better underlying data in
the U.S. and yet the market is holding narrow gains on the day."
Tipp said the better data and previous optimism that the
United States would not go over the "fiscal cliff" let investors
experiment with how high Treasury yields would go in a global
economic environment that looks better than investors' worst
fears.
"But after a move to 1.80 percent (on the 10-year Treasury
yield), it looks like the selloff is running out of stream," he
said. "The overwhelming amount of demand relative to supply
continues to keep yields at really modest levels."
Some of that demand is from the Federal Reserve as it tries
to stimulate economic activity through accommodative monetary
policy.
As part of that effort, the Fed on Thursday bought $1.729
billion of Treasuries maturing February 2023 through February
2031.