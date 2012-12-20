* Lack of U.S. budget progress stoke bids for bonds

* Five-year TIPS sale fetches record negative yield

* Traders shrug off better-than-expected U.S. data

By Ellen Freilich and Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Dec 20 U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Thursday as investors stuck to safe-haven government bonds in case tax increases and spending cuts take effect next year and curb economic growth.

As a year-end deadline looms, Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives pushed ahead with their own "fiscal cliff" plan to avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts. But President Barack Obama has vowed to veto the plan, which only raises taxes on people making more than $1 million a year.

Investor appetite for low-risk U.S. government debt was underscored by a strong $14 billion auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which fetched a record negative yield of 1.496 percent.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 5/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.787 percent, 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Two days ago, the 10-year yield rose to an eight-week high of 1.847 percent on rising optimism White House and Congress were moving closer to reaching a deal on the budget to avert the 'fiscal cliff," which are a series of automatic federal tax hikes and spending cuts worth $600 billion.

But that goal looked more elusive on less encouraging remarks from U.S. President Barack Obama and top Republican lawmaker John Boehner on Wednesday, investors stepped back into Treasuries, analysts said.

"It's all about the fiscal cliff resolution and it doesn't look like we are getting one, so a safe-haven bid is resulting going into year end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.

Meanwhile, economic reports showed that jobless claims fell, sales of existing homes jumped, and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region improved notably. All of that should have been bearish for Treasuries.

Instead that news was overshadowed by the prospect of tax increases and spending cuts in the coming year that would depress economic growth.

Many investment managers and trading strategists say the current 10-year yield - at 1.80 percent - is at the upper end of its trading range and could move lower, especially if the austerity package of tax hikes and spending cuts goes into effect next year with no amelioration.

"This market is going through a tug of war," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist with Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. "We're seeing better underlying data in the U.S. and yet the market is holding narrow gains on the day."

Tipp said the better data and previous optimism that the United States would not go over the "fiscal cliff" let investors experiment with how high Treasury yields would go in a global economic environment that looks better than investors' worst fears.

"But after a move to 1.80 percent (on the 10-year Treasury yield), it looks like the selloff is running out of stream," he said. "The overwhelming amount of demand relative to supply continues to keep yields at really modest levels."

Some of that demand is from the Federal Reserve as it tries to stimulate economic activity through accommodative monetary policy.

As part of that effort, the Fed on Thursday bought $1.729 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2023 through February 2031.