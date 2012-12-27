NEW YORK Dec 27 Prices on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries turned positive on Thursday, erasing earlier losses,
after Senate leader Harry Reid said going over the fiscal cliff
"looks like where we're headed," stoking anxiety about a budget
crisis in Washington.
The bond market began trimming its decline earlier on data
that showed a bigger-than-expected drop in American consumer
confidence in December, spurring worries about flagging consumer
spending causing a U.S. recession.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were 2/32 higher in
price, compared with being down by 2/32 before the confidence
data and Reid's remarks.
The 10-year yield was 1.742 percent, down 0.7 basis point
from late on Wednesday.