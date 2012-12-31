NEW YORK Dec 31 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded more than a point lower in price on Monday on some investor optimism that Washington officials might complete a last-minute deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and government spending cuts.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-2/32 lower in price to yield 2.92 percent, up from 2.87 percent late Friday, while benchmark 10-year notes were 10/32 higher to yield 1.74 percent from 1.70 percent.