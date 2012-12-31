NEW YORK Dec 31 U.S. Treasury debt extended early price losses on Monday following news that a majority of Senate Republicans are expected to support a tentative deal to at least temporarily avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and government spending cuts.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 1.75 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Friday. The notes had been trading 10/32 lower in price just prior to the news.