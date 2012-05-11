* JPMorgan trading losses stoke concern over U.S. banks
By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
F riday, pushing yields down for the eighth straight week after
JPMorgan surprised markets by admitting heavy losses and as
Greece's political turmoil showed no sign of resolution.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's shock $2 billion loss spurred
investors to dump bank stocks and head for U.S. debt, often
considered a safe haven.
Europe stoked market jitters. Greece's politicians failed
yet again o n F riday to agree on a new government, sending the
country hurtling toward a new vote, with radical leftists
leading in the polls and poised to scrap the 130 billion euro
bailout that staved off bankruptcy.
"Today there is a flight to safety; Greece is not resolved,
Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern
simply because they were assumed to be the well-run bank, and if
this sort of thing could happen there, where else could it
happen?" said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading
Group in Chicago.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
traded up 9/32 to yield 1.843 percent, down from 1.89 percent
late Thursday.
Yields on 10-year notes have slid for eight weeks. The
failure to break through 1.9 percent this week, coupled with
still-high market nervousness, could see yields test resistance
at 1.798 percent, noted MacNeil Curry, a technical strategist
with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The focus on Europe will likely continue next week, but
significant data reports in the United States will also draw
eyes, said Kevin Cummins, an economist with UBS.
Among the data, consumer prices should show lower energy
costs set against higher core prices, he said.
"Apart from volatility with regard to energy prices, we
think inflation's heading higher, not lower," he said. "That's
in contrast to the Fed's view."
The Federal Reserve could in fact raise interest rates as
soon as the second half of next year, particularly if the job
market improves more quickly than the bank expects, Cummins
added.
Thirty-year bonds were yielding 3.017 percent,
compared with a high yield of 3.09 percent in a bond auction on
Thursday.
Treasury yields hit three-month lows this week in safe-haven
buying driven by worries over the European debt crisis and its
implications for global growth.
Thirty-year bonds sold at a yield below market expectations
in Thursday's auction as investors bid more aggressively for the
U.S. debt.
The auction rounded out $72 billion of new debt sales this
week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding.