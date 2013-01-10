NEW YORK Jan 10 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses after 30-year government bonds fetched a lower yield than the market expected in a debt sale on Thursday.

On the open market, prices for 30-year U.S. Treasuries gave up losses to trade slightly higher, rising 1/32 to yield 3.061 percent, after dropping earlier in the day.

Prices for 10-year notes traded down 6/32 to yield 1.88 percent after the auction.

The U.S. Treasury sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday at a high yield of 3.070 percent, with a higher than average bid-to-cover ratio.