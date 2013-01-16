* Bonds gain on outlook for continued Fed purchases
* Low consumer price inflation keeps door open for monetary
accommodation
* Weaker stocks heighten appetite for safe-haven debt
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday, supported by the prospect of more purchases by the
Federal Reserve, by subdued inflation that keeps the door open
for monetary accommodation and by concerns about a looming fight
in Washington over the federal debt ceiling.
The Fed is scheduled to buy bonds on Wednesday, as it has
done each day so far this week, as part of its effort to foster
enough economic activity to allow the unemployment rate to fall.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated late Monday that the Fed
would continue its asset purchases. The Labor Department
reported on Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices were flat in
December, more evidence that inflation is low enough to let the
Fed stay on its path of monetary accommodation.
"This supports the Fed's contention that inflation is mild
and that inflation expectations should be stable," said Terry
Sheehan, an economic analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
To boost growth and get Americans back to work after the
2007-2009 recession, the Fed has kept interest rates near zero
since late 2008 and has bought some $2.5 trillion in assets.
Before Bernanke's remarks on Monday, bonds had sold off on
the notion that the Fed could curtail its asset-buying program
by the end of this year.
Concerns about corporate earnings also weighed on stocks,
heightening investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. debt,
strategists said. Major stock market indices were lower.
While a U.S. default would damage the long-term appeal of
its debt to investors and foreign governments, traders were more
worried about such an event paring appetite for stocks and risky
investments and taking a toll on the global economy.
The U.S. Treasury cautioned on Monday the United States was
on track to exhaust its options to meet its debt obligations
between mid-February and early March.
The risk that the Treasury debt maturing during this period
might not be repaid on time to debtholders has driven up the
interest rates on these issues higher than those of T-bills that
mature in April and later, resulting in an "inversion" of T-bill
rates.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican lawmakers are
expected to enter a tough round of negotiations over spending
cuts, just weeks after they hammered out a deal that averted
steep tax hikes.
Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday that the United States faces
a "material risk" of losing its top AAA-rating if there is a
repeat of the political wrangling over the debt ceiling seen in
2011. Standard & Poor's downgraded the United States' rating in
August 2011 after the first fight between Obama and Republicans
over the debt ceiling.
Most investors expect the U.S. debt ceiling to be raised to
avert a default, even if it occurs at the last minute.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 8/32 in price at
98-10/32, their yields easing to 1.82 percent from 1.84 percent
late on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds climbed 14/32 to 94-31/32, their yields
easing to 3.01 percent from 3.03 percent on Tuesday.
As part of its $45 billion monthly purchases of government
securities aimed to help the economy, the Fed bought $927
million in Treasuries that mature from February 2023 to February
2031.