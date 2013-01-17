* New claims for unemployment benefits fall to five-year low
* U.S. housing starts jumped in December
* Stock market gains also weigh on bonds
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday, weakened by stronger economic data that favored
riskier assets over safe-haven debt.
After falling for four straight sessions to their lowest
levels in two weeks, hurt by concern that Congress might not
raise the $16.4 trillion federal borrowing limit, Treasury
yields rose.
Government data showing the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell to a five-year low last
week and that residential construction surged in December
boosted stocks and weakened bonds.
"The jobless claims figures were better than expected and
housing starts were very strong. That pushed the Treasury market
off its recent downward trend in yields," said Jon Mackay,
senior fixed-income strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 16/32 in price to
97-24/32, the yield rising to 1.88 percent from 1.82 percent on
Wednesday.
"The 10-year yield is close to a 50 percent retracement
level of the 2012 range, which comes in at 1.89 percent," said
Tom Di Galoma, managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC in
Stamford, Connecticut. "Ten-years should hold that level
short-term," he said.
Thirty-year bonds, meanwhile, fell 1-1/32 to
93-24/32, their yields rising to 3.07 percent from 3.02 percent
late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield has moved between 1.75 percent to 1.97
percent since the start of the year on the "push and pull of
economic data, as well as this looming debt ceiling,
sequestration, continuing resolution process," Mackay said.
But he said during the "fiscal cliff" negotiation, markets
had done a "pretty good job of distinguishing between a somewhat
messy process" and the actual result.
"We're likely to see the same thing with the debt ceiling,
sequestration and the continuing resolution process," he said.
As part of its latest efforts to stimulate the economy and
employment, the Federal Reserve bought $3.357 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2020 through November 2022, the
second of four purchase operations in this sector scheduled for
January, said Stone & McCarthy Research Associates economic
analyst Andrew Brodsky.
The Fed will hold a total of 18 Treasury purchase operations
each month, with the long end of the curve targeted most often,
with eight operations each month, he said.
"However, the largest volume of purchases will take place in
the seven- to 10-year sector," Brodsky said. "The Fed estimates
that 29 percent of all purchases will occur in the seven- to
10-year sector, followed by 27 percent of the purchases in the
20- to 30-year sector."
A weaker-than-forecast January business conditions index
from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia had no significant
impact on Treasury prices.