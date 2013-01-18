* Recent price cuts draw buyers
NEW YORK, Jan 18 U.S. government debt prices
rose on Friday as recent price cuts drew buyers and in step with
movements in European short-term money markets.
Short-term European swap rates have recently risen on
concern about potentially tighter monetary conditions if
European banks begin returning cash they borrowed about a year
ago through three-year loans from the European Central Bank.
But on Friday the recent spike in short-term money market
rates related to that concern came to a halt after a top ECB
policymaker played down the chance of banks repaying a big chunk
of their LTRO cash this month.
European banks took more than one trillion euros of
ultra-cheap, three-year loans from the ECB in two separate
offers about a year ago as the ECB sought to stabilize Europe's
crisis-hit financial system. The banks are allowed to start
returning the cash in weekly installments beginning Jan. 30. The
ECB will publish the first repayment amount on Jan. 25.
Expectations of the amount to be paid back have increased to
as much as 300 billion euros, analysts say, which would
effectively halve the amount of excess liquidity in the system.
"Short-term European swap rates have been leading the rest
of the markets," said Zach Pandl, strategist at Columbia
Management. "The concern is what it will mean for short-dated
rates if banks start paying back the loans and the ECB allows
liquidity to come out of the European banking system."
While one- to two-year rates in the euro zone spiked up on
Thursday, the rates eased this morning, Pandl noted.
"You've had much more volatility in these markets in the
last two months than you have had in the last year," he said.
"This is the topic du jour in the rates market," he said.
The risk, while slim, that the United States might default
if it does not raise its borrowing limit in the next few weeks
also supported a risk-averse bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.
That's because investors really see the U.S. debt ceiling tussle
as a temporary issue and regard the U.S. debt market as one of
the safest places to park cash.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have
signaled they might support a short-term extension of U.S.
borrowing authority next month so they can move on to other
budget battles.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to session
highs at midday, up 12/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.84
percent from 1.88 percent late on Thursday.
An unexpected drop in the preliminary January reading of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
to its lowest level since 2011 was also supportive.
"The realization that paychecks are going to be smaller due
to the sunset of the payroll tax holiday" probably weighed on
consumer attitudes, said Thomas Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies & Co.
The end of the payroll tax cut is supportive for Treasuries
because it reduces consumers' take-home pay and, consequently,
their ability to buy products and services. Less spending damps
growth and inflation, a positive for U.S. Treasuries since
inflation erodes the value of fixed-income assets.
"People are realizing the removal of the payroll tax cut
might be more significant than what they had expected," said
Krishna Memani, chief fixed-income investment officer at New
York-based Oppenheimer Funds, the latter with $195.7 billion in
assets under management.