NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries pared price losses on Tuesday after data showing an unexpected fall in existing home sales in December renewed some fears over the pace of recovery in the U.S. housing market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.86 percent, up from 1.84 percent late Friday. The notes had been trading 9/32 lower prior to the release of the home sales data.