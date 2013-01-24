NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. Treasury debt pared early price gains on Thursday following data showing new claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to a five-year low in the latest week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Wednesday at 1.82 percent. Just prior to the release of the weekly jobless claims data, the notes had been trading 4/32 higher in price.