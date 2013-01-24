UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
NEW YORK Jan 24 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities were steady to higher on Thursday after strong demand at a $15 billion auction of new 10-year TIPS.
TIPS breakeven rates are the differences between the yields on TIPS and regular Treasuries of comparable maturities. They are considered a proxy of investors' inflation expectations.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.55 percent, 1 basis point higher than the level shortly before the auction results were announced.
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.