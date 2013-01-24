NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Thursday after strong demand at a $15 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities revived demand for regular government debt.

The price on the 30-year Treasury bond was last 15/32 lower, compared with a 20/32 decline before the TIPS auction. The 30-year yield was 3.046 percent, compared with 3.05 percent just prior to the auction.