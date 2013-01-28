NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. Treasuries traded steady at lower price levels on Monday in the wake of an auction of $35 billion of two-year Treasury notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 1.98 percent, up from 1.95 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 16/32 lower to yield 3.16 percent from 3.14 percent.